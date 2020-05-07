When Shah Rukh Khan Hypothetically Asked Priyanka Chopra If She’ll Marry An Actor Like Him During Miss India 2000 Contest, WATCH

In 2000, Priyanka Chopra was the first runner-up at Miss India beauty pageant. Shah Rukh Khan was one of the judges at the Miss India competition. During the contest, SRK asked Peecee a hypothetical question that if he is given a choice to marry a sports person, a wealthy businessman or him, who will she choose.

During the contest, Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra, “Hypothetically, if you were to marry one of the following, who will it be? An Indian sportsman, like Azhar bhai — who would take you all around the world, make your country proud and make you swell with pride. Or an artistic businessman with a difficult name to pronounce like Swarovski, who would bedeck you with jewels and fine necklaces and you would never have to buy a chandelier for your house ever again. Or a Hindi film star like me, who has nothing better to do than to give you a complicated multiple-choice question about a hypothetical wedding like this.”

“And before you answer, let me tell you, whatever your answer is, none of it will prejudice my marks for you. I am sure Azhar Bhai and Swarovski won’t mind,” said Shah Rukh Khan to the Don actress.

To this, Priyanka Chopra answered, “If I was to choose one of these three very difficult choices, I think I would go to a great Indian sportsman. Because when I come back home, or when he comes back home, I know I will be there to be his support to tell him I am proud of him, just as India is. To be able to tell him, ‘Hey look, you did your best and you are the best,’ and I will take immense pride in my husband who will be a man of strong character if he can bring so much pride to my country. Thank you very much.”

The crowd cheered for Chopra when she gave this answer. Well, it can be said that Priyanka Chopra knows very well to give the best answer and win people’s hearts.

Watch the video here:

