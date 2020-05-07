COVID-19 breakout has brought everything to a standstill and no one knows when things will get back to normal. Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar had a long line-up ready for release and many in shoot. The T-series head honcho has now opened up about the loses and also spilled beans on the sequels of his much loved rom-coms De De Pyaar De and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Two ambitious projects including John Abraham-Divya Khosla starrer Satyamev Jayate 2 and Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India were in the making. While Stayamev Jayate was about go on floors last month, Bhuj was in its last leg of shooting. Bhushan Kumar opened up that there are loses that have been incurred.

“Yes, it’s a financial blow, but then, the whole world is suffering. Luckily, we don’t take loans from banks, so the interest isn’t mounting. At the moment, none of us know when this will end. Even after normalcy returns, it is not clear if the audience will visit the theatres or the fear factor will stop them,” Bhushan Kumar said.

Meanwhile, there have been several reports in the sequel to the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. The climax of the film was kept open and that made way for a sequel and fans have been waiting for any confirmation on the same. When asked if there is anything in the pipeline, Bhushan Kumar said, “Yes, Luv Ranjan and I have a sequel in mind for De De Pyaar De,”

Another Luv Ranjan film that has been touted to have a sequel is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh made loud buzz with its release. Talking about the sequel, Bhushan Kumar said, “We are definitely doing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2, it’s a great franchise to take forward.”

However, Bhushan Kumar also revealed that he has been watching some South films and has also shortlisted a few for remakes. He will be buying the rights for the same, once the lockdown is lift up.

