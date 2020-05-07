Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Team DENIES Asking For 250 Crores From Any Digital Platform For Releasing The Salman Khan Starrer

With the Novel Coronavirus showing no signs of backing out or curbing, filmmakers who are worried about their massive losses are seeing OTT platform release as a refuge. After Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, the buzz was loud that the makers of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are considering an OTT release if they are offered 250 crores. Salman’s manager Jordy Patel has now opened up about the same and here’s what he has to say.

Lately there were reports that the makers of Salman Khan’s much awaited Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have considered an OTT release as theatres will not be opening anytime soon. And even of they do, people will be sceptical about coming in. Salman Khan’s manager Jordy Patel was also quoted saying that they will release the film on the platform that offers them 250 crores.

Now Jordy Patel has opened up that he has not quoted any amount and it is just a rumour. Talking about the same to Bollywood Hungama, Jordy said, “I haven’t given any figure. All I said was that we are ready to release Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai on an OTT platform, once the film is complete and once we evaluate the situation. Only then, we’ll take a call.”

If not 250 crores, when asked Jordy Patel if there is any other amount that they have decided for the Salman Khan film. He said, “We don’t have a figure in mind. The film is not yet complete. How can I quote an amount? We have got songs which are yet to be shot and even a couple of scenes.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was set for an Eid 2020 release but the Pandemic postponed it. Now talking about when the film will release as it is being said theatres will open by July or August. “Would people like to go to watch a film in August? It seems unlikely. So we’ll see what the situation is then and take a call accordingly,” said Jordy Patel.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Disha Patani alongside Salman Khan and is being directed by Prabhudheva.

