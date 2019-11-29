Laxmmi Bomb: Tusshar Kapoor Reveals His Production Venture With Akshay Kumar Was A 6 Years Old Dream

Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most anticipated films currently. The film will star Akshay Kumar in a transgender role and people are pretty eager to see the Khiladi in this unique avatar. But it is not just the fans who are excited about the film! Laxmmi Bomb producer Tusshar Kapoor is also pretty elated to be a part of the film.

Laxmmi Bomb marks Tusshar’s venture into production and he is happy that he is working with such a megastar like Akshay on the film. Talking about this exciting project, Tusshar revealed to ETimes that he has been dreaming of this film ever since 2013. He revealed that the Akshay Kumar starrer is like a passion project for him.

Tusshar was quoted saying, “It is like a labour of love for sure. I have been involved with this film for many many years now. I bought the rights in 2013, so you can call it a passion project.”

He further added, “Laxmmi Bomb’ is my first film as a producer and I have got an amazing team. Akshay sir is the main protagonist and it is like a dream come true for any producer to start his production career with an actor of his stature. I don’t have words to talk about ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, ‘Kanchana’ has always been my favorite subject. I am expressionless, cannot really contain my excitement in words.”

Tusshar also shared an update about the film that Akshay Kumar is currently working on. He said, “The film is currently in the final stages of filming, the last schedule is just going to happen now. We are also busy with the post-production of the film.”

Well, the film’s release is an exciting affair for not one but two reasons. Firstly we will get to see Akshay Kumar in a new avatar and secondly because the film will be clashing with Salman Khan’s much-awaited film – Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Tusshar Kapoor chose not to speak about the clash and quipped, “Maybe closer to the release I will able to answer this better.”

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of hit Tamil film ‘Kanchana’, The first look of Akshay Kumar’s character was released a few months back which garnered a lot of attention and love from the audience.

