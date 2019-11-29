BREAKING: Salman Khan To Play The Lead In Brother Sohail Khan’s Film ‘Shuddhi’?

Salman Khan is literally having a very busy year. His Eid release Bharat shattered a few records at the box office and is of the highest-grossing movies of this year. Salman will be soon coming to entertain us as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3 and fans are eagerly waiting for this huge franchise.

Salman recently started shooting for his Eid 2020 release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and is paired opposite Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda will be seen portraying the character of a villain. Now, going by the recent report of Pinkvilla, Salman may play the lead in brother Sohail Khan’s next production venture, Shuddhi.

Shuddhi, which was Karan Johar’s dream project with Salman Khan has been in the making and in talks since many many years now. The film has been hitting the roadblock of sorts since its inception and everyone felt that the film will never see the light of the day. However, Salman Khan’s brother has come to the rescue. According to reports, a source has revealed that Salman Khan’s brother now seems to have registered the title.

Initially, when KJo started looking for Shuddhi’s star cast he approached Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan but somehow things didn’t work between them. Hrithik soon opted out of the film and later the film was offered to Salman Khan. Salman Khan gave his nod to Brothers director, Karan Malhotra who was going to direct Shuddhi and later opted out of the film as he was supposed to co-produce Kesari with KJo but didn’t.

Meanwhile, KJo also said that Shuddhi is definitely happening and will cast Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as the lead cast in the film.

As reported by Pinkvilla, an insider informed that there are chances that Sohail Khan will make Shuddhi. So if that happens, Salman Khan will play the lead role. So, even after walking out of Karan Johar’s Shuddhi, Khan might still be seen in the film which will be helmed by his brother.

