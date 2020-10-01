As we always keep saying, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has become too chaotic. What started with a plain suicide case, has taken many unexpected twists and turns. From SSR’s family filing a case against Rhea Chakraborty to her getting arrested, every single event has shocked fans one by one.

The Central Bureau of Investigation too stepped in to probe the case. In fact, after the drugs angle being attached to the SSR case, actresses like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan came under the radar. Now, a piece of shocking news has come to light after politician Vivekanand Gupta has revealed some explosive details.

As per reports in Spotboye, Vivekanand Gupta, an eye witness has informed that Rhea Chakraborty met Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13. This was exactly a day before his demise. In his interview with the Republic, the politician revealed the details.

So far, it has been reported that Rhea, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant left his home on June 8 after a scuffle. In her interview with India Today, the Jalebi actress revealed that she left Sushant’s home on June 8 as he asked his sister to come home.

Reacting to the news of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly meeting Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, the late actor’s sister Shweta wrote on Twitter, “This is a true Breaking News in all sense, a game changer! A witness who can confirm that Bhai met Rhea on 13th night! What exactly conspired on 13th night, that Bhai was found dead the next morning? #JusticeForSSR #SaluteRepublic #Revolution4SSR.” Check out her post below:

This is a true Breaking News in all sense, a game changer! A witness who can confirm that Bhai met Rhea on 13th night! What exactly conspired on 13th night, that Bhai was found dead the next morning? #JusticeForSSR #SaluteRepublic #Revolution4SSR pic.twitter.com/9jz8yIzKvg — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

In the interview, the politician said, “This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th. An eyewitness has told me that around 2 am to 3 am, Sushant went to drop Rhea till her home. So saying that she left on June 8 is not correct.” He also spoke about the actor’s post-mortem being carried out in dim light.

We wonder what new hidden mystery will come out in the Sushant Singh Rajput case? What do you think about this entire episode?

