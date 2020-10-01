Bollywood movies have shown us all kinds of boys – romantic, the bad boys and also the fu*kboi. Vikrant Massey recently played one in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film released on Netflix almost 2 weeks ago. It also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and Amol Parashar.

The film received good reviews and audience enjoyed the story too. Vikrant played a fu*kboi character for the first time who misleads Bhumi aka Kitty in the movie. But a lot of girls know that Kitty isn’t the one who came across this particular specie, a lot of girls have met at least one fu*kboi in their lives.

To make us understand how fu*kbois function, Vikrant Massey has shared an ‘Anatomy of a Fu*kboi’ with all of us. Netflix India shared the video in which the actor says, “Hello and welcome to Fu*kboi 101. Either you are one or you know one. The not so mysterious fu*kboi roams freely amongst us. But who is he really? How do you spot him? and most importantly, how do you avoid him?”

Then in the entire video, he explains point by point about this particular type of men. Vikrant Massey will make you laugh with his accent and act in this video. Netflix India captioned it, “We tried to solve the mystery of the fu*kboi

but he didn’t text us back to help.”

In the comments, fans are going berserk with this video. One person wrote, “This is just F*cking Awesome 😂😂 looking forward for Fu*kboi 102!”

Another commented, “@mishimehta15 is that me?😂 Shit that’s a scheme leak bro😂😂”. “Vi krant massim because Netflix posts his video everyday…,” commented another person.

Watch the video below:

We wonder what Kitty aka Bhumi Pednekar will say seeing Pradeep giving lessons on how to spot and avoid a fu*kboi!

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is all set to entertain everyone with another Netflix film, Ginny Weds Sunny. The film also stars Yami Gautam and will release on October 9.

What do you think of this video? Is it hilarious and do you agree with the points made by the actor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

