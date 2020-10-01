After a series of controversy and a fair share of debate, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli is finally releasing tomorrow, October 2. But as per the latest reports, the film has now gone through the CBFC scissor, and many changes have been made. Many cuss words have been replaced with toned-down versions and scenes are also cut. Read on to know more.

We know you might be confused with CBFC’s involvement in a film releasing digital. We are here to clear the doubt. Khaali Peeli that is set to release on Zee’s new platform Zeeplex, is also releasing in drive-in cinemas in Bengaluru and Gurugram. This has made it compulsory for the film to have a CBFC nod.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board Of Film Certification has made quite a few changes in the film. As per the list, some sensuous and explicit scenes have been cut from the Khaali Peeli song Tehas Nehas. Two scenes which involve Swanand Kirkire staring at Ananya Panday with wrong intensions have been edited out too.

The list of the dialogues and words muted is pretty long though. Dialogues like Saale Nalla hai tu. Fattu hai’, ‘Dus saal tak virgin raha; hold karke baitha tha’, ‘virgin bhramachari’ and ‘harami’ have been straight away cut out from the film. Slangs like ‘Tichya Aaila’ has been muted.

A few dialogues from Khali Peeli have also been replaced with toned-down versions. Maa ki aankh’ is replaced with ‘bhains ki aankh’, ‘maa ki’ is replaced with ‘bhains ki’, ‘item’ with ‘ladki’ and ‘r****i’ was replaced with ‘aunty’.

The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s Khaali Peeli are also told to put a disclaimer in the beginning. As per which, all members involved are against the objectification and exploitation of women. The film was handed over a U/A certificate post these changes on September 22.

Set to release tomorrow, the report says that the digital version of the film will also be the censored cut. Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli has Ali Abbas Zafar as the producer on board.

