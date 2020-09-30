Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Looks Stunning In These First Look Test Pics

Anany aPanday, who made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2, is all set for the release of her upcoming film Khaali Peeli. This film, also starring Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep AhlawatAhead, is directed by Maqbool Khan. It is all set to release on October 2 on ZEE5’s digital platform.

Now, just a couple of days before the film releases on the streaming platform, Ananya has shared a glamorous throwback to the first look test she gave as her character, Pooja, in the film.

The actress posted snapshots of the first look on Instagram pictures and wrote: “POOJA throwback to the first look test and now the film is releasing in two days #2DaysToGo #KhaaliPeeli releasing 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial & @zee5.”

In one photo, Ananya Panday looks chic in a white top and shorts. In the other, she flaunts neon green bangles and wears a bright pink outfit. Her fans gave a thumbs up to both the looks, with some calling her hot and others describing her as pretty.

Recently, the film’s action director, Parvez Shaikh, revealed how Ananya stunned the entire unit of the film by doing the action scenes without using a body double and much more. He said, “There was one particular action scene of Ananya which I thought that she won’t be able to do it as the scene started with a free run followed by a jump hitting the goon with a slingshot having a particular landing. If it would go wrong, there was a very high possibility of the shoulder breaking or having a neck fracture but she unexpectedly stunned everyone with the action that you saw in the trailer.”

Ananya Panday is leaving no stone unturned and is ensuring to try her hands on every genre. On the work front, apart from Khaali Peeli, the actress will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled next co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The other film in her kitty will see her featuring opposite South superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

