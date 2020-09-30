Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar To Katrina Kaif, Here’s What Happened When We Tried The Latest ‘Anime’ Feature On Them

With today’s age of technology, the AI filters on the various social media applications are a hot thing. Imagine how would your favourite stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan or Katrina Kaif if they were a Japanese anime? We know you might’ve guessed with the hints that we’re here to have some crazy fun.

So, what we did is we tried Snapchat’s anime filter on ourselves, and it works pretty well. But, we didn’t want to stop there so we tried downloading some photos of the stars that will look good with the ‘anime’ filter, and we applied it to see how these celebs are looking like.

The results are amazingly excellent! Don’t believe us? Go ahead.

Salman Khan:

Starting with the ‘Dabanggest’ star of Bollywood, Salman Khan. We don’t know why he looks a bit like Wolverine, but he’s still killing at it.

Shah Rukh Khan:

How could be Shah Rukh Khan far behind the Blockbuster Khan? We’ve taken a couple of his photos because every photo turned out to be cuter than the last.

Akshay Kumar:

Next in line has to be Khiladi Kumar. Again, the hairstyle will remind you of Wolverine. We guess that’s something routine for the filters.

Deepika Padukone:

To all the DP fans who are facing these challenging times, we hope these super-cute anime-filtered pics of her will make you all smile.

Ranveer Singh:

Of course! How can we talk about Deepika Padukone and not about Ranveer Singh? He’s here, and no he isn’t in an eccentric attire. He’s shirtless, and we hope you appreciate those perfectly shaped abs even with the filter on.

Ajay Devgn:

Aaaali re aaali, ataaa Singham chi baari aaali! Who came before there were Sooryavanshi and Simmba? Rohit Shetty loves to answer this but Singham. Ajay is here in his most beloved avatar.

Katrina Kaif:

How did this list went from being about all celebs to be about the ones who are a part Rohit Shetty universe? Next is Sooryavanshi’s Katrina Kaif, and she could be cute in any form.

Esha Gupta:

I guess this filter was invented for someone like Esha. Her photogenic face could be the best subject for the filter. I mean, just look at her!

Kiara Advani:

One could never talk about beautiful faces and not mention Kiara Advani. I bet you’ll look her in the eyes for more than once.

Ayushmann Khurrana:

It’s not just because of his quirky and colourful jackets, Ayushmann looks as sleek and smart even with the filter on. I only hope his anime version is also a singer.

Amitabh Bachchan:

We’ve reached our bottom three celebs, and things start getting interesting from here. We say this because these aren’t just any photos, but they’re from the star’s famous scene. This is Big B in his world-famous scene from Deewar.

Priyanka Chopra:

Definitely, her career’s best performance & Priyanka Chopra deserved every award out there for Barfi. Truly a Jhilmil!

Sunny Deol:

Last but not least, Sunny Deol! We didn’t wait ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ and instead gave you this ultra-cool Sunny by the end of this entertaining article.

