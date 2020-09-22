Disha Patani Is Prepping Herself Up For Salman Khan's Radhe

Disha Patani has turned heads with her back to back phenomenal performances, on-screen. Due to the ongoing pandemic, every sector including the entertainment industry was on a halt. Making the most of this time, Disha Patani has been using this time at home effectively by preparing for her upcoming schedule and fulfilling brand commitments.

A source close to Disha shares, “Even during lockdown Disha was working, she’s been doing readings and preparing herself for when she will get back on the sets for the next shooting schedule for Radhe which will start sometime in October.

The source further adds, “Apart from preparing for Radhe, Disha has already started shooting for brands and fulfilling commitments which were put on hold due to the pandemic and the lockdown and was also recently spotted shooting for one of her brands.”

As the lockdown has eased a little, the actress has resumed her shoot and recently shared a glimpse on her social media with her army of professionals.

Disha has also been following strenuous workout routines to be in her best shape possible for Radhe followed by Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani shared a stunning picture flaunting her dewy make-up look in her latest social media post.

Disha shared a string of pictures on her Instagram Stories. In one photo, Disha looks stunning in a floral dress paired with heart-shaped earrings and the dewy make-up adds an extra glow to her perfect skin.

In the picture, she wrote, “Dewy makeup by me” along with a heart emoji.

Disha recently shared a glimpse of her vanity van as she resumed work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She didn’t mention the name of the project but it is said she was working for a brand shoot.

