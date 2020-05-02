Allu Arjun’s upcoming action-thriller Pushpa is one of the most awaited films of the year. Ever since the first look of the film has been unveiled, fans are excited to watch the film. Apart from all the news and hype around the film, we hear that Bollywood babe Disha Patani has also been roped in for the film.

If media reports are to be believed, Disha Patani has been roped in for a special dance number in Pushpa. The actress will be seen grooving with Allu Arjun in the peppy dance number. Reports elaborate that Disha Patani has been approached by the makers for a song, but she has not yet given the nod.

For the unversed, Disha Patani had earlier taken to Instagram and lauded the South actor for his terrific dance moves. And well, if the media reports are true, then it’ll be a delight to see the two in one frame.

However, while the rumour about Disha Patani being a part of Pushpa is going strong, there is no official confirmation on the said news. Talking about the film, it stars Allu Arjun opposite the ever-gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie is co-produced by Y. Naveen whereas the music for the same has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Coming back to Disha Patani, the actress who made her debut in films with Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej, rose to fame with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actress was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!