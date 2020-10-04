Koimoi yesterday told you that Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra has tested positive for coronavirus. His co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal shared on social media that they have taken the test and their reports are awaiting. Finally, the reports have come and Surbhi Chandna has tested negative. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

The Naagin 5 actress has tested negative along with her parents. The news has come as a relief to her worried fans. The great news is that she has also resumed shooting for Naagin 5.

Sharing the news on her social media, Surbhi Chandna wrote, “It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane cause these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the BIG STRESS was for The Parents. Thank you and Big Hug for the strength #testedNEGATIVE.”

It was important for me to keep my mind stable and sane cause these few hours have been mentally exhausting especially the BIG STRESS was for The Parents . Thankyou and Big Hug for the strength 🙏 #testedNEGATIVE — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) October 3, 2020 Advertisement

Speaking about Mohit Sehgal, his test results are still awaited as he hasn’t shared anything on his social media till now. Yesterday, he took to Instagram stories and wrote, “I am absolutely fine. No symptoms as of now but still I have already isolated myself at home. Will update as and when my test reports come. Praying for Sharad Malhotra’s speedy recovery. Get well soon bro.”

Surbhi Chandna also wrote, “Thank you for the concern pouring in.” In another story with Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi worte, “I want this face and vibe back uncle.”

As per media reports, Sharad developed mild symptoms on Thursday and took the test as advised by the doctor. The reports revealed that the actor tested positive while his wife Ripci Bhatia tested negative for the virus. Currently, Sharad is in-home quarantine. We hope for his speedy recovery.

We are happy for Surbhi Chandna and hope Mohit Sehgal also tests negative for the virus. What are your views on this? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Jasmin Bhasin On Reuniting With Sidharth Shukla, Naagin 4 Being An Added Advantage For Fame & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube