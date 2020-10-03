After the shooting for Television shows have resumed, many actors are testing positive for COVID-19. From Parth Samthaan to Gurmeet Choudhary, everyone has got infected by the virus. Now here is sad news for Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra’s fans. He has contracted the virus as well. His co-stars Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal have reacted on the same. Read the article to know more.

As per media reports, Sharad developed mild symptoms on Thursday and took the test as advised by the doctor. The reports revealed that the actor tested positive while his wife Ripci Bhatia tested negative for the virus. Currently, Sharad is in home quarantine.

As per the Indian Express, Sharad Malhotra has released a statement which reads, “They say if you stay positive, good things and people will be drawn to you. Damn! Took this line too seriously. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully my wife has tested negative and continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers, and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger.”

All cast and crew members of Naagin 5 have been informed about Sharad Malhotra’s test results and they have been instructed to isolate themselves. Meanwhile, Sharad’s co-star Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude towards her fans and well-wishers who are concerned about her health.

The actress wrote, “Thank you for the concern pouring in.” In another story with Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi worte, “I want this face and vibe back uncle.”

Meanwhile, Mohit Sehgal also took to Instagram to tell his fans about his health. He wrote, “I am absolutely fine. No symptoms as of now but still I have already isolated myself at home. Will update as and when my test reports come. Praying for Sharad Malhotra’s speedy recovery. Get well soon bro.”

Koimoi also prays for Sharad Malhotra’s speedy recovery and hopes that Mohit Sehgal and Surbhi Chandna’s reports are negative. You can share your prayers in the comments section.

