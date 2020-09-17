Naagin is one of the most successful television shows in India and Ekta Kapoor has delivered what she has promised every single time. Naagin 5 stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit, Hina Khan and Mohit Sehgal.

Surbhi plays the character of Bani, Sharad plays the character of Veer and Mohit plays the character of Jay and their on-screen chemistry is making the headlines every now and again.

Veer and Bani’s is popularly called VaNi and their sizzling chemistry is adored by all their fans and lately, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra’s pool romance is taking over the social media.

Surbhi took to her Instagram handle and shared a breathtaking picture of herself with Sharad and captioned it, “Week after Week it only gets Intense #naagin5 #vanikishaadi #vaniinpaani Cheel Aur Naagin Kya Kabhi Ek Ho Payenge ?”

Are y’all ready guys to witness this on your television screens soon?

Here are some reactions from Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram post:

“We are wishing that nagin and cheel gets together 💓💓”

“Cheel Aur Naagin Ek Ho Hii Jaayengeeee 🔥🔥 #SharBhi 🔥 #Vani 🔥”

“Awesome Surbhi pool since karate waqt Ishqbaaaz shivika ki yaad ayi ki nahi. Muhje ye sab post deke #Shivika ki balti bar bar ke yaad arahi hai I miss my shivika. N also excited for this”

“Love it so much surbhi dear you are amazing #vani#bani💕💕#naagin5🐍❤️🦅”

“Water + pool = VAni in fire💦🔥”

“Kal shaam se aap dil se khel rahe hoo😭💦🔥 Can’t wait for Saturday now😭🥵”

Talking about Naagin 5’s outfit with Koimoi, Surbhi earlier revealed that it’s not that heavy and said, “It is a very gorgeous outfit. It is not very heavy, to be honest. The jewellery is pretty comfortable to perform with. The look is appreciated. I love the styling of this Naagin 5 outfit this time. It has cuts in the front and stomach area. It also has a s*xy slit. It’s an easy-breezy outfit actually. It’s not that difficult as I thought.”

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

Must Read: “Mirzapur 2 Memes Are Great Relief Amidst A Lot Of Things Happening Around”: Harshita Gaur (EXCLUSIVE)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube