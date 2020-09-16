Romantic music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye starring actors Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhopar has already taken up the Number one spot online, making it one of the biggest trending videos at the moment.

Giving out a beautiful message about true love, faith and not giving up on your confidence through trying & testing times, Humko Tum Mil Gaye really managed to touch hearts with its heartwarming love story, inspirational message and of course the lead pair of the song.

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhopar’s chemistry has been widely appreciated and loved by fans and viewers, who were elated to see them come together for the second time on screen post-Naagin 5. Creating magic together once again, Hina and Dheeraj absolutely nailed their performances in the video, making it to be one of the most sought after romantic numbers at the moment.

Meanwhile, Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Hina over her song. From talking about shooting amid pandemic to her newly loved pairing with Dheeraj – the actress has opened up about it all.

When asked about the same, Hina Khan said, “I was in fact very happy to know that post Naagin itself, Universal had wanted to cast Dheeraj and I together in the song. It was surprising as Dheeraj had played an antagonist in the show and I was the protagonist, but somewhere they did feel and see some sort of chemistry between us and thought it would fit well for the song. It was lovely collaborating with Dheeraj once again, and we had a great time working together.”

