Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a throwback video where he is seen practising cricket as preparation for his role in the upcoming film, Jersey.

Shahid shared the video on Instagram, where he is padded up and wearing a helmet, ready to take a stance at the crease in black shorts and a white T-shirt.

In the background, people can be heard saying “shot”, when Shahid Kapoor‘s bat connects with a delivery.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey,” Shahid Kapoor wrote alongside the clip.

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit starring Nani of the same name. The film also features Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur.

Must Read: Barun Sobti To Lead A Crime Drama After Impressing In Asur



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube