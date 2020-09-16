Barun Sobti To Lead A Crime Drama After Impressing In Asur

After surprising the audience with his performance in ‘Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side,’ actor Barun Sobti will now be seen in another crime project, titled Halahal.

The upcoming film is a fictionalised crime story inspired by true events, and it will “touch the narrative of a father’s journey in search of the truth behind his daughter’s death.

“It is a very well-written film that has turned out to be much more than anybody expected. I’m extremely proud to be a part of this project,” Barun shared.

Apart from Barun, actor Sachin Khedekar will also be seen in the thriller.

Directed by Randeep Jha, “Halahal” will stream on Eros Now from September 21.

In the past, having an opinion on socio-political matters, Barun told IANS: “I think one of the reasons why people like us tend to stay away from expressing our political opinion is that there is a room for misinterpretation.

“Many times, our opinions are presented out of context and that creates more problems. Therefore, celebrities refrain to comment on things.” “That is why political dialogue works, not a political opinion,” added the actor.

Speaking of the impact of strained relationships between India and Pakistan on cricket and films, he had said: “I think these are not making any impact on the real cause, the real issue that the government is fighting. Cricket and film are soft targets.”

“I think we need a political solution to resolve the issue and our elected government is the expert of doing that,” Barun Sobti added.

