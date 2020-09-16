Laxmmi Bomb BREAKING! Akshay Kumar Drops A Bomb, Announces Digital Release On THIS Date

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Bell Bottom in Scotland along with Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. It’s his son Aarav Kumar’s 18th birthday and guess what, Khiladi actor has a surprise for all his fans.

The Sooryavanshi actor just announced the release date of Laxmmi Bomb and it’s coming sooner than you think.

Akshay Kumar made the announcement on his Twitter account and wrote, “Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali”

Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!

Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali 💥 #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/VQgRGR0sNg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 16, 2020

Isn’t that one BOMB announcement? Totally!

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar wished his son on Instagram and wrote, “Can’t believe this day has come 🙈 Happy 18th Birthday to My Boy!! Big or small I will carry you in my arms until it’s time for you to carry me 🤗 Now you’re taller than me, more handsome than me, with a Heart 10 x the size of mine. The world can only benefit from you being in it. All my love, hugs & prayers, your loving father ❤️

Awww, that’s one lovely father-son picture!

Laxmmi Bomb will be releasing on Hotstar Plus and also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. Akshay Kumar’s fans are really excited to see him in this breathtaking avatar for the very first time and it’ll be interesting to see what Raghava Lawrence has in box for all the Khiladi fans out there!

Share your views on the same in the comments section below.

Must Read: Sanjay Dutt & Maanayata Fly To Dubai To Meet Their Kids Shahraan & Iqra, Check Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube