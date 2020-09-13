Akshay Kumar Questioned By Sanjay Raut For His Silence On Kangana Ranaut’s POK Comment

Kangana Ranaut recently hit the controversy as she compared Mumbai with PoK. While having an argument with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Twitter, she said Mumbai has become PoK now. Following her remark, BMC demolished her office in the city claiming that it was illegally constructed. People have been blaming Shiv Sena since then by calling it an act of revenge.

As the war between Kangana and Shiv Sena leader continues, Sanjay Raut has asked for the reason behind the silence of other Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar.

In his latest column ‘Rokhthok’ in the party mouthpiece newspaper Saamana, Sanjay termed the entire episode a ‘conspiracy’ to defame Mumbai. As per Hindustan Times, while taking Akshay Kumar’s name the editorial asked, “Is Mumbai only for making money?” He even compared Bollywood with the Pandavas in Mahabharat who maintained silence while Draupadi was disrobed.

The editorial also read as saying, “Those who come to Mumbai to try their luck in this industry first stay on the footpath and then shift to Juhu, Pali Hill and Malabar Hill to build their bungalows. All these people have always been grateful to the city and the state which allowed them to chase their dreams and make it big. They have never betrayed Mumbai but have also contributed to the growth of the city,”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani, the film proved to be a huge hit. His next movies are Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. While Sooryavanshi got postponed due to pandemic, Laxmmi Bomb is slated for direct OTT release.

Apart from these, Akshay will also be seen in Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re & Raksha Bandhan. He is, in fact, shooting for Bell Bottom in Glasgow, UK these days.

