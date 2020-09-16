Actor Namit Das has made his debut as a screenwriter now, after showcasing his talent as a singer in the past.

Namit turns writer with the short film “Tape”, in collaboration with filmmaker Abhimanyu Kanodia and actor-writer Shruti Vyas.

“Tape” tells the story of a couple, Shivani and Harsh, whose relationship has suffered because the city they reside in has consumed them, not to mention the lockdown taking its toll on the couple as they search for the song they created together.

Namit plays Harsh, a composer who creates ad jingles for a living. He has also sung and composed music for the project.

The actor said working on varied artistic fronts such as music, writing, singing and acting for a single project gave him a sense of creative control he has never experienced before.

” ‘Tape’ is a love story that is themed on finding your song. People come to the city with hope and aspiration and after a while, the city eats away at their life and personality. I had fun being involved in the creative process of making a film and I understand now the rush of powering independent cinema,” said Namit.

“The highlights of ‘Tape’ for me were having Shruti (his wife) as my reel spouse and writing this film with her and director-writer Abhimanyu Kanodia over Zoom calls,” added the actor.

Meanwhile Namit Das is also continuing his tryst as a singer and composer, covering hits melodies with his band

Namit’s latest cover is a rendition of the Bollywood classic “Badan pe sitare lapete huye”, from the Shammi Kapoor-Vyjayanthimala starrer “Prince”. The Mohammad Rafi original was composed by Shankar-Jaikishen and written by Hasrat Jaipuri for the 1969 release.

Namit Das has performed the remake with bandmate Anurag Shanker.

