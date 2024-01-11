Bigg Boss 17 this week is expecting a major drama to unfold as Munawar Faruqui admitted to a lot of things to Ayesha Khan and sought forgiveness, breaking down in tears. However, in order to make Ayesha happy, he suddenly decided to shame his other ex, Nazila Sitaishi, on National TV.

While Munawar confessed that Nazila not only doubted Munna’s relationship with his sister, she wanted to send his kid to a boarding school, over which the two parted ways. Audiences were shocked at this sudden string of confessions.

Now, Bigg Boss fans were elated as they saw Munawar getting trapped in his own chain of lies. They were very eager to know how Salman Khan would react to Munawar’s new set of allegations against Nazila. But here’s some heartbreaking news for all those who are excited to see Salman slam Munawar finally!

Reports suggest that Bhaijaan might take a break from Bigg Boss 17 Weekend ka Vaar this week. The reason for this break is not yet known. But don’t you feel disheartened! Guess who is ready to replace Salman this week? The same reports suggest that it is Karan Johar who will host the show this week and will target Munawar for his alleged theories about his ex-girlfriend.

A tweet by a Twitter handle suggested that there will be no Salman Khan to defend Munawar and Karan Johar will slam the stand-up comedian.

No Salman Khan to defend womanizer Munawar Salman will not be there to say, Bol 4 nahi 6 hai, 6 bhi nahi 12 hain. Karan Johar is to HOST #WeekendKaVaar and hope he will screw MUNAWAR!!!#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 10, 2024

Some more Weekend ka Vaar updates said that alongside Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Orry, Bharti, and Harsh will also make a special appearance this week.

As soon as people got to know that Karan Johar would host Weekend ka Vaar, they were happy instead. A user on Twitter wrote, “Munawar gya iss baar aur Sympathy card bhi nahi chalega iss baar.” Another comment read, “Fair and best host Karan Johar.” Another comment suggested, “Karan ko munawar ankita ki class leni chahiye on Abhishek topic or Nagin handa ki bhi on wo comment on Ayesha.”

A troll took a dig at Munawar Faruqui and wrote, “Kab tak ye womanizer ke paapon ko ignore kiya jaayega? Ab to Ayesha ne sab bata bhi diya, Karan Johar bajayega isko.”

For the unversed, Ayesha Khan is Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend who entered the show after Munawar claimed that he was in a relationship with a girl called Nazila. Since then, Ayesha has revealed a lot of things about Munawar, which changed his image overnight.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

