Hina Khan Birthday Special EXCLUSIVE! Naagin 5 Beauty On Birthday Celebrations Being Delayed Due To Bigg Boss 14 & More

Hina Khan celebrates her birthday today (2nd October). The beauty has turned out to be an ultimate fashionista over the years. Just not that, she’s amongst the top favourites from TV and is now even making a mark for herself in Bollywood as well as the international arena.

Koimoi got into a birthday special conversation with Hina. The Naagin 5 beauty opened up about her resolutions for the year. She also spoke about her birthday plans being delayed owing to her stint in Bigg Boss 14.

Check out excerpts from the conversation with Hina Khan below:

Hina Khan, you’re turning a year older today but clearly, ageing like a fine wine. What is the secret to your beauty?

The only secret mantra I follow is to stay positive, keep myself happy and motivated during all times, and ensure that working out daily is an essential part of my life.

Unlike every year, pandemic must have messed up all your plans. What would be your ideal kind of birthday in this situation?

My ideal birthday celebration would have been a nice family getaway vacation, but this year due to the pandemic and Bigg Boss 14 this sadly won’t happen. Though I am sure once I am back from Bigg Boss, my family will definitely be planning something special for me.

Tell us one thing that you’re most thankful about and 1 thing that you regret in all these years.

Like I have always mentioned, there are no regrets but only learnings and teachings that I have acquired through every experience in life. Though what I am thankful for is all the love, support and admiration that has been flowing in from my lovely well-wishers who have been an immense support for me throughout all my phases.

Do you have any birthday resolutions? What are your goals for the year?

To be more thankful and grateful towards all that I have acquired in this year, and to ensure that each lesson I learn in life enables me to grow even more through it!

We wish Hina Khan, the happiest birthday!

