Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi AKA Jethalal Shares A Throwback Picture From His Theatre Days

Dilip Joshi rose to fame with his character of Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and became a household name with it. Taarak Mehta is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television and enjoys a huge fan following among the viewers.

While Dilip has been a part of the show ever since it began, he has been a part of the entertainment industry for decades.

A while ago, Dilip Joshi shared a throwback picture on his Instagram from his acting and theatre days and captioned it, “Someone told me there’s a thing called #ThrowbackThursday on Instagram. So, here we go 😊 1983. The green room at the legendary Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, just before we were about to go live with our play ‘Khelaiya’. Lots of fond memories from that time with the entire cast and crew, especially Chandu Bhai, Paresh Bhai, and the one and only Mahendra Joshi!”

Look at that face, you guys!

Meanwhile, the show recently completed 3000 episodes and on the occasion of the same, Joshi shared a heart-warming message on his Instagram and also shared pictures with the cast and Taarak Janubhai Mehta.

Read the caption here:

“(1 & 2 /6)

It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going.

(3/6)

Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai, a longtime friend, and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai.

(4/6)

Fast forward to look tests, a pilot episode, and finally, the first episode that aired on Sab TV on 28th July 2008. We were all given a glimpse into the world of Gokuldham Society for the very first time. We had absolutely no idea that more than a journey, this show would turn into a discovery!

(5/6)

It’s rightly said that it’s not work, if you love what you do, and the brilliant team that I work with day in day out, have made me fall in love with my work more than ever. To teammates who have had to leave us during the run, we miss you everyday and for me, you will always be an equal part, infact every department of this blessed production is responsible for this achievement today. So, thank you, Team TMKOC.

(6/6)

Playing this character is a gift that keeps giving. And a huge chunk of the credit goes to the fans and well-wishers of the show who have welcomed us and allowed us to be a part of their lives in so many unimaginable ways! So, thank you to everyone who’s reading this right now.

And last but never the least, thanking the Ultimate Maker of this show called Life, for giving us all the constant strength to carry on this mission of spreading smiles.

Jay Swaminarayan 🙏🏻☺️”

We are lucky to have found you, Dilip Joshi. You’re one bright and talented star we have in the entertainment industry.

