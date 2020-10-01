Bigg Boss: From Radhe Maa & Hina Khan To Sreesanth - Highest Paid Celebs In The History Of The Show

If there’s anything that people are really excited about is Bigg Boss 14. It is one of the biggest reality shows in our country and we have witnessed some path-breaking records for a lot of contestants on the show. This year our very own god woman Radhe Maa is entering the show and is reportedly the highest-paid contestant of this season.

This isn’t the first time when Colors TV is paying a whopping amount of money to a contestant, they have done it before in the previous seasons too.

Today we are going to take a look at the top 5 highest-paid contestants in the history of Bigg Boss:

Sukhvinder aka Radhe Maa:

As per reports, the self-made god woman is getting a whopping amount of 25 lacs per week. Those are some big numbers, aren’t they? We wonder, why isn’t this reality show for ‘Aam Aadmi’. Haha!

Sreesanth:

According to TOI, a source close to cricketer revealed that he was paid the highest amount for the season and said, “Sreesanth was initially very hesitant to take part in the Bigg Boss show and agreed only because Salman Khan has always been fond of him. The channel officials also spoke to him many times before he was convinced. He was given a grand entry by Salman into the show which is proof of how much the channel and Salman respect Sreesanth. Sreesanth is getting more than Rs 50 lacs per week. We have all the records. The channel even told him he was the highest paid in the history of Bigg Boss.”

50 lacs, are you kidding us!

Rimi Sen:

According to various media reports, the Dhoom actress was paid a humongous amount of 2 crores for the particular season which is even bigger than the prize money.

Pamela Anderson:

Pamela Anderson is reportedly the highest-paid celebrity of Bigg Boss and she was paid a whopping amount of 2.5 crores. Well, we wouldn’t disagree, the actress was totally worth the hype and raised the temperature in the house and not just that, also gave a good TRP to the channel.

Khali:

The Indian wrestler turned out to be really sweet in the house and was one of the highlights of the particular season. He entered the house a wild-card contestant and ended up being the first runner up of season 4 and was paid a heft amount of 50 lacs per week.

Hina Khan:

A report by Bollywoodlife stated that Hina was paid a huge amount of 7-8 lacs per week. Keeping in mind her popularity, her salary did full justice to her being a part of the show. She was the first runner up of the show and post her journey on the show, her career-graph changed entirely.

Karan Mehra:

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was quite popular when he entered the house and any guesses how much would he has charged for the show? Well, he was paid 1 crore for the show.

Karishma Tanna:

Karishma Tanna is one of the most renowned television actresses. She has been a part of various reality shows and for Bigg Boss the actress was paid close to 10 lacs per week. Huge, isn’t it?

Tehseen Poonawalla:

Tehseen was a wild card entry on the show on Salman Khan’s show. Reportedly, Rashami Desai was the highest paid contestant last season but that changed when Poonawalla entered the show as he was paid a hefty amount of 21 lacs per week.

Are y’all excited for Bigg Boss 14? Tell us in the comments section below.

