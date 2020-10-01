Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra Opens Up About His Mother's Reaction To His Negative Role, Says, "She Is Shocked..."

Naagin 5 is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The supernatural drama features Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal as pivotal roles. Recently Sharad opens up on playing a villain on the show. Read the article to know what Sharad has to say about his experience.

Sharad has never done a negative role before. He admitted in a recent interview that he was extremely nervous on his first day of the shoot. He even revealed that his mother has been sulking after watching her lovely son playing a bad guy on screen.

Sharad Malhotra said in an interview with The Indian Express, “After playing positive roles for 14-15 years, your mind has been conditioned that way so whenever you hear a part like that, you lap it up. I was taken aback when I was offered Veer as I have never done anything like this on screen. The biggest factor for me was that somebody thought of me to do something like this. However, honestly, I pray every day that my fans connect to this and give me the same amount of love. It’s a big risk and challenge but I trust Ekta and the channel. It takes guts to even think that I could play this part, and now I have to live up to that expectation.”

While talking about his first day on the set of Naagin 5, Sharad Malhotra said, “I had to make an entry in a grand setup, dressed in a leather jacket, and give an evil expression, while everyone was looking at me. I don’t want to lie, I was sweating profusely and had cold feet on the first day. It was really tough and a very different experience. However, when I see the overwhelming response of people, it gets me emotional. They enjoy the conniving Veer and his badass attitude. The only one sulking right now is my mother. She is shocked seeing her well-behaved son turn so evil. Even my wife never expected it, but she has no choice (laughs).”

Well, we are glad that Sharad Malhotra is a part of Naagin 5, what about you? Do share your views via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

