Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan To Play A S*xpert In Her Upcoming Web Show

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television and it has changed the lives of so many contestants for better. One of them happens to be Arshi Khan who entertained fans with her ‘Adayein’ and ‘Shayaris’ in the 11th season of the show.

Advertisement

Post the success of the show, Arshi became a household name in the Indian television and have starred in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Savitri Devi College & Hospital.

Advertisement

A report by SpotboyE stated that Arshi Khan is going to play the character of s*xpert in her upcoming web show called Mary aur Marlow opposite Akshy Mishra.

Talking to the publication about her role in Mary aur Marlow, Arshi said, “Web is the new trend and I always wanted to explore all the three mediums. After trying my hands in both reality Tv and fiction show on Television screen, I’m looking forward to web. Luckily, I have been trusted by my producers as our show shall be launching a new OTT channel named Big Movie Zoo. I’m taking it as a big challenge and giving my best to it. Fans will see a completely new Arshi Khan.”

Adding to the same, Akshy said, “It is a new challenge for me. And I feel soo blessed to be shooting with Arshi. She is beautiful and talented. We shot some intimate scenes together. I was very shy in the beginning but later Arshi made the environment soo positive that I found my comfort. She is a friend now.”

A while ago, talking to ETimes Arshi took a jibe at Kangana Ranaut and said, “Kangana Ranaut has openly admitted to being a drug addict and of being injected with drugs by a top Bollywood member. Why isn’t she being summoned or questioned about what drugs she took, how much and who provided them to her? Deepika’s chats are also from 2017. What if she too says she used to be a drug addict and now she’s not? What’s the connection and why is the country treating these two actresses differently? Are we after drugs or actresses? Fact remains that if one criminal exposes ten others, they still remain guilty of a crime.”

Those are some hard facts coming in by Arshi Khan. We can’t wait to watch her in an entirely new avatar for her new webshow.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Spreads Positivity With Ravishing Pictures Amid Battle With COVID-19

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube