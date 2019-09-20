FlashbackFriday: This VIDEO Of Arshi Khan Proves She’s Salman Khan’s Biggest Fan!

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss new season is around the corner and is making headlines every now and then. Earlier this morning, the news of Bigg Boss 13 launching at a Metro station came and went viral within minutes. Well, we all are fans of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan. Her ‘ada’ and ‘nazaqat’ is what her fans loved the most about her.

Her cute banter with Salman at Bigg Boss house was a treat to watch. She made headlines when she claimed to be in a relationship with Shahid Afridi and calls him ‘Mehboob’. Not just that, Arshi was also seen flirting with co-contestant Hiten Tejwani in the house. Earlier this year, she announced that she’s joining Indian National Congress and left it in a very short span of time. Well, here is flashback video of Arshi dancing on Salman’s ‘Yaar Na Miley’ from Kick.

Arshi is quite an entertainer and we are all aware of this fact. Time and again, she keeps making appearance on our television through daily soaps.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!