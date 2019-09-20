VIDEO: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya & Vivek Dahiya Teach Us A Unique Workout & We Are Totally Lovin’ It!

Television actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya & Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved couples of the industry. Every now and then, they keep on sharing pictures and videos of each other and we totally love them.

Today, Vivek shared a video where we can see both of them working out together. But Vivek’s girlfriend and wife is helping Vivek gaining some muscles in a hilarious yet cute way.

In the video, we can see Divyanka comfortably sitting on his shoulder as he tries to workout. While Vivek tries to do sit ups, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress can be seen laughing her heart out. Vivek captioned the video as, “When your girl friend/ wife have more uses than you know! #UniqueTrainingMethods #TryEmOut.”

Aren’t they cute?

On the work front, Divyanka is seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatien as Ishita Bhalla and has recently debuted in Ekta Kapoor’s show, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat with Karishma Tanna.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!