Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon Meets Her ‘Favouritist Hero Forever’ Sanjay Dutt – See Pic!

Star Plus’ reality show Nach Baliye 9 is one of the most talked about the shows we have today. From amazing dance performances to controversies, it has everything which can entertain us!

This weekend is going to be super fun as Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is going to grace the show. He will be seen promoting his movie Prassthanam.

Raveena Tandon, who is one of the judges of the show, posted a picture of hers with Sanju baba on her Instagram. Their picture left us all nostalgic. She captioned the picture as, “With my favouritist hero forever! This weekend, we have our khalnayak with us on #NachBaliye9. Don’t miss out on Sanju baba and all the amazing performances!”

By looking them in these pictures, we can only say that these two are truly forever young.

Speaking about the show, it was recently reported that ex couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev are planning to rekindle their romance. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “Urvashi and Anuj have been spending good time with each other both during rehearsals and outside it. Recently, even Sanjay Dutt who was a guest on the show was stunned knowing that they were exes and not real life couple. He told them that they should reconsider their decision as they look very compatible. Urvashi and Anuj too have started re bonding and looks like something is brewing between the two.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!