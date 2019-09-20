Dream Girl Box Office: Enters The Profitable List Of 2019; Beats Saaho, Kesari & Batla House

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl is enjoying a rollicking run at the box office and has finally bagged a hit verdict. With its rock-steady trending on weekdays, the movie has assured ‘dreamy’ returns for all those associated.

After the end of the first week, Dream Girl has garnered a healthy total of 72.20 crores. Made at a controlled budget of 30 crores, the movie earned the ROI (Return On Investment) of 42.20 crores, which makes up for the profit of 140.66%.

With such sort of profit, Dream Girl has not just entered the list of Koimoi’s Bollywood’s Most Profitable Films Of 2019, but also surpassed Prabhas’ Saaho (112.14%), Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (104%) and John Abraham’s Batla House (102.08%) in terms of profit.

With the assurance of a long theatrical run, the movie is sure shot to cross several biggies in the list and it’s very next target is Ayushmann Khurrana’s own Article 15.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl released on 13th September 2019.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

On 16th September, Ayushmann Khurrana wished Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of his new film “Dream Girl“, on his birthday. The actor, incidentally celebrated his birthday on Saturday, and he added said that the film’s success is the best birthday gift for both of them.

The actor took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and shared a still from the set of the film. He wrote: “Happy Bday Raaj Shandilya @writerraj! This was day-1 of shoot of #Dreamgirl on the banks of Yamuna in Mathura. This film’s success has been the best bday gift for us. Shine on my friend!”

