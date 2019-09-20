Nach Baliye 9: Ex-Couple Urvashi Dholakia & Anuj Sachdev To Reconsider Their Relationship?

Ever since Star Plus’ Nach Baliye 9 has started, there have been a lot of controversies and drama. We have heard about a lot of fights which involve judges Raveena Tandon & Ahmed Khan, and the contestants. Now amidst all this, the reports of ex-couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev coming together are doing the rounds.

Both of them have maintained a cordial relationship in the show and even their performances are good.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, both of them have started spending quality time together post the rehearsals. A source informed the portal, “Urvashi and Anuj have been spending good time with each other both during rehearsals and outside it. Recently, even Sanjay Dutt who was a guest on the show was stunned knowing that they were exes and not a real-life couple. He told them that they should reconsider their decision as they look very compatible. Urvashi and Anuj too have started rebonding and looks like something is brewing between the two.”

Well, only time will tell if these two will rekindle their romance or just remain good friends.

Apart from these two, there reports of Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh too that even they are enjoying each other’s company and looks like they might get back together.

