Hina Khan Looks Hot & Ravishing In Her Latest Photos!

Hina Khan is very active on her Instagram page. Almost every day, the actress keeps sharing amazing posts on her page. From her workout videos to photos from events and sets, the former Bigg Boss contestant gives us daily updates of her life.

A few hours ago, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared some pics dressed in a lovely black dress. Hina looks smoking hot in these photos and we can’t take our eyes off them. Along with her confidence in these pics, we are impressed with Khan’s fashion sense too.

Hina Khan captioned the post, “Throw me to the wolves and I will come back leading the pack🖤 #MoodOP.”

Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She played the iconic villain Komolika and won hearts with her performance and ravishing appearances. She quit the show in April to focus on her movie career.

Hina attended Cannes Film Festival this year where her feature film ‘Lines’ was screened. She is also a part of an Indo-Hollywood film. The first look was released recently and received a great response.

Currently, Hina Khan is shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film in Mumbai. This film will mark her entry in the film industry.

