FRIENDS Turns 25; Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc & Lisa Kudrow Make Us Nostalgic Through Their Posts

FRIENDS is one of the most popular and loved sitcoms ever made. The show gave us 6 amazing friends – Monica, Chandler, Joey, Rachel, Ross and Phoebe. The roles were played by Courteney Cox, Mathew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

It has been 25 years since the first episode of FRIENDS aired but the love and craze for it is still the same today. No one can forget Central Perk, Pivot, the chick and the duck, Unagi, Monica’s I know, Chandler’s jokes and Joey’s Moo point. Even after so many years, the memories and the episodes of the series are freshly etched in people’s minds.

As the series completes 25 years, the star cast took to their social media pages to share their feelings. They also thanked people for showering love to them and the show even after so many years.

Courteney Cox writes, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

I love these guys!

@_schwim_ @lisakudrow @mleblanc #seriouslyjen? #youtoomatthew #friends”.

David shared, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago… THANK YOU to all the fans out there!! We couldn’t have done it without you.

Big love to the other five #friends

#jenniferaniston

#courteneycox

#lisakudrow

#mattleblanc

#matthewperry

#FRIENDS25

#STILLTHEREFORYOU”.

Matt posted, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching. #friends #friends25 @lisakudrow @_schwim_ @courteneycoxofficial #jenniferaniston #matthewperry”.

Lisa wrote, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago.

We might be in different places but we are connected💕🍩🤳#STILLTHEREFORYOU #FRIENDS #friends25thanniversary

#TWITTER@MATTHEWPERRY #COMEONALREADYJEN”

Check out the posts below:

Well, FRIENDS is indeed THE best series ever made!

It makes us laugh, cry, feel love and heartbreak. As fans, all we want is a reunion of our FRIENDS soon!

