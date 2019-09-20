Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai To Tie The Knot With Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside The House?

Ever since the announcement of Bigg Boss 13 was made, the fans have been going crazy to get updates about the show. Host Salman Khan kept teasing the audience for a quite a long time. He finally introduced the new season with an epic promo where he turned into a chef and promised ‘mad manoranjan’ to the audience just a few days back.

Now, as the premiere date of TV’s one of the most controversial shows is nearing, speculation about the contestants and other details about the show have riffed up. The latest addition to these anticipations is that TV actress Rashmi Desai and her boyfriend will be contestants on the show and they will get married inside the Bigg Biss house.

If reports in Bombay Times are to be believed, the actress is all set to marry her actor boyfriend Arhaan on Bigg Boos 13. A source informed the portal that Rashami will enter the show in the start while Arhaan will be joining her in the house a few episodes later. It was also revealed that one of Rashami’s cousins and a friend will be invited on the show for the wedding.

“While Rashami will enter the house in the beginning, Arhaan is expected to join her a few weeks later. Rashami’s cousin and a friend are likely to be the witnesses at the wedding. While this is the big plan so far, Arhaan is yet to sign the contract,” said the source.

Interestingly, if this wedlock happens at all, it will not be the first marriage that will take place in the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant got married in season 4 and Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajput in season 10.

Bigg Boss 13 will air on Colors TV channel from September 29.

