EXCLUSIVE! Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan: Neena Gupta Says She’s Excited To Work With Ayushmann Khurrana & Gajraj Rao Again

Today, the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan announced the entire cast of the film in an interesting promo. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and others. With this film, the audience will get to see the reunion of Badhaai Ho actors Ayushmann, Neena and Gajraj.

Koimoi spoke to the very talented Neena Gupta about the film, working with Ayushmann and Gajraj again. We also asked the actress about her IIFA outfit which is winning hearts on the internet.

Read the interview below:

What appealed you about Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan?

I heard the whole script and it’s very nice. My role is also very interesting. It’s a great and fun film with a very good message. So there is no reason why wouldn’t do it.

After Badhaai Ho, you are doing another pathbreaking film, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. Is it a conscious decision to take up such films?

No, I don’t think of anything while saying yes to a film. When I hear a script and if I am excited about my role and the film, I do it. I don’t say that I will do a particular kind of film. I just go by my gut feeling. If I am excited for a film to start and if it makes me think how to go about it, then I do it. I don’t think a film will be a hit, so I should do it or if there’s a particular actor, then I should say yes. If I feel good and excited about the story, I say yes.

In this film, you will be reuniting with your Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao. How excited are you?

I’m very excited. We called each other when we learned we are working together. All of us are very excited to work together again. We had a lot of fun in Badhaai Ho. When we met for the reading of this film, Ayushmann and all of us were saying that we are going to have such a great time shooting the film.

People on social media are loving your IIFA outfit, neon green gown and sneakers. How did you pull it off so confidently?

This is from Masaba’s new collection. I was wearing pants and when you wear p pants, you have to wear heels. But I didn’t want to wear heels because you have to stay in them for hours and go up and down the stairs. I don’t feel comfortable. So I was thinking about what to do. Then I tried my white sneakers and they didn’t look that bad. So I went to the market and bought these sneakers. Fortunately, I got the same neon gold sneakers. When I tried them on, they looked nice along with the heavy jewellery. I was feeling comfy. I think now the time has come where there’s no restriction that on should wear a particular thing with their outfit. I think you can wear what you feel comfortable and confident in. One is more free now to try out things. People are accepting too. I got so many comments on my sneakers. I think it was a good decision.

