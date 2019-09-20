Chhichhore Box Office Day 14: Has A Fabulous Second Week, Third Week Is The Key For Superhit Run

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Chhichhore had a fabulous second week as collections further consolidated at the box office. If the first week was a pleasant surprise, it was the hold during the second week which ensured that the film didn’t just go past the 100 crores mark but also set itself well to be a ‘lambi race ka ghoda’.

So far, the Nitesh Tiwari directed light-hearted entertainer has collected 109.30 crores. This was after Thursday collections stayed on to be quite good at 3.51 crores. From here, it would be the film’s journey towards the 150 crores mark that would be seen with keen interest. If that indeed happens, the film could well be aiming for a superhit tag.

Before that there is a personal milestone that Sushant Singh Rajput would be aiming to achieve. His biggest success so far is M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story and that film had collected 133.04 crores in its final run. The second week of Chhichhore has ensured that this number would be quite comfortably surpassed. Post that the film would be challenging another biggie Gully Boy which had collected 140 crores earlier this year.

As for Shraddha Kapoor, she scored quite well with Saaho in the Hindi version and now Chhichhore has turned out to be big as well for her. In fact, in a matter of just 12 months, this is her third 100 crores success. Though Batti Gul Meter Chalu also released in the interim period and didn’t do well, there was Stree before that and now Saaho followed by Dream Girl, each one of which is a big success.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!