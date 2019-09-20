The Zoya Factor Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars!)

Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher, Manu Rishi

Director: Abhishek Sharma

What’s Good: It’s a good looking film, well-directed too but what’s the use when you’re going in the wrong direction after all?

What’s Bad: It tries to create a world you just can’t stay in! Even if the story convinces you to stay, the other aspects of the film are not that strong enough to hold you back for a long time

Loo Break: It depends on how frequently you use the loo when you get bored!

Watch or Not?: Skip it because such movies have a similar impact on the small screen too!

The story of the film revolves around luck & they’ve got Shah Rukh Khan on-board to narrate the story. It’s about a girl, Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), who was born on the day India won its first Cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Her father believes she’s the gift of Cricket gods to the family. Now, as every Indian family, this family too follow some superstitions. Zoya grows up being a Junior Copywriter in an ad agency and she gets a chance to shoot with the Indian Cricket Team.

She tells the team about her luck and India wins the match of that day after consecutive losses. Everyone starts believing it’s Zoya’s luck that’s helping India win but not the captain Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salmaan). Nikhil believes in hard work but falls in love with Zoya. Now, is he really in love with her or just using her luck? That’s what the rest of the story is all about and also whether or not India will win the World Cup.

The Zoya Factor Movie Review: Script Analysis

Anuja Chauhan’s story might be good for a book but it’s a really sad transformation on screen. It’s filled with fantasies and far from reality. You can bind such world with words but it’s really difficult to write a screenplay around it. Everything is very unconvincing from the word go and it remains the same till the last frame. From imitating the real-life Cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to pretty boring matches, the film just doesn’t get its ‘Cricket’ aspect right.

Manoj Lobo’s Cinematography shines bright, literally, to over-expose the Green-screen shots. Rajat Poddar’s production design is beautiful and it’s a major reason to keep you stuck with the film. Also, Sonam Kapoor shouldn’t have broken the fourth wall in the film. After a point, the script not only is convincing, it turns out to be very predictable. Screenplay writer (also an amazing actor) Pradhuman Singh gives Dulquer his 70-minute moment, but it leaves a minimal impact.

The Zoya Factor Movie Review: Star Performance

This is a tailor-made role for Sonam Kapoor and she handles the clumsiness very well. Yes, at times she expresses out loud and that’s a turn-off. There are some roles, in which you don’t have to act per se and this is what advantages Sonam. She just has to don some good looking clothes and be herself.

Dulquer Salmaan is charming but he needs to pick the scripts very wisely from here. He can act brilliantly but he needs someone to guide him through the script-choosing process. From Cricketers, Angad Bedi does his job well. Sanjay Kapoor is wasted, Sikander Kher never for a moment looks like Sonam’s brother (a bad casting call).

The Zoya Factor Movie Review: Direction, Music

Abhishek Sharma designs the world of Zoya making it look beautiful. The transitions are smooth, but it suffers from the shabby Green-screen effect that disturbs the quality. Utsav Bhagat’s editing is of no big help because there are too many uncalled for sequences that have made it to the final cut.

Consisting of three songs, this movie needed better situational songs. Lucky Charm work for the initial headstart bur then Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy just lose it. Indrajit Sharma and Parikshit Sharma’s background score is very animated. At times it blends in well but there are many instances in which it’s just noise.

The Zoya Factor Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, the movie lacks one major thing that matters above all in such films – entertainment! Few earnest performances in cast and crew but nothing that makes the movie worth watching.

Two stars!

The Zoya Factor Trailer

The Zoya Factor releases on 20th September, 2019.

