Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: After Salman Khan, Now Aamir Khan Sends His Best Wishes To Ram Charan & Team

Post-release of megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s trailer on Wednesday the makers and actors of the film have been flooded with congratulatory messages and praises, as it has been very much liked by the audience all over.

Yesterday evening Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took to Twitter to share how much he loved the trailer of the magnum opus and also sent his good wishes to the team of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, as his tweet read: “Just saw the trailer of Syeraa! HUGE scale! I am a big fan of Chiranjeevi Garu, and I can’t wait to see the film! All the very best to Chiranjeevi Sir, Ram Charan, and the entire team!”

Before Aamir, Salman Khan too had sent his wishes to Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan yesterday afternoon. As Dabangg Khan who also happens to be a close friend of Indra actor was very impressed with the latter’s trailer.

The trailer of magnum opus without a doubt is a treat for all eyes and it has been trending #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddyTrailer all across social media. As fans just can’t contain their excitement as the long wait for the trailer from a past number of months was totally worth it.

Talking about the periodic venture, apart from Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also has Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Setupathy, Anushka Shetty among others.

The film is been directed by Sudeep Reddy and produced by Telugu star Rama Charan under his production house Konidela Production Company.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit the big screen on 2nd October in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

