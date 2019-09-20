Paresh Rawal To Have A Double Role In Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Next? Deets Inside

Paresh Rawal, who was last seen in Uri: The surgical strike, has an exciting lineup of projects ahead in one with Jodhaa Akbar director Ashutosh Gowarikar. It was earlier announced that Rawal has been roped in for a key role in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s next untitled project. But a new development suggests that he might have a double role in the film.

Yes, Paresh Rawal will be essaying two characters in this film. The story is based on a hilarious take on the relationship between a father-in-law and daughter in law. Rawal will be obviously essaying the role the father-in-law, but we wonder what his other role would be. Preity Zinta will be stepping in the shoes of the daughter-in-law character.

Interestingly, this will not be the first time when Paresh is essaying a double role. He has portrayed a dual character in Aamir Khan and Salman Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna where he played Ram Gopal Bajaj and Shyam Gopal Bajaj.

Coming back to the film, it will be directed by one of Ashutosh’s assistant as he will step in as a producer for the film. Considering the fact that Ashutosh never compromises on production values, the film is going to be mounted on a good canvas. The shoot of the film will seemingly go on the floors by the end of this month. The first schedule of the film will be shot in Mumbai as the story is also based in the metropolitan city.

Apart from this film, Paresh Rawal will also make a special appearance in Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China.

