Made In China Trailer & Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Rajkummar Rao who is known for choosing content over anything will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Made In China. The movie stars all the critically acclaimed actors like Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Sumeet Vyas and Mouni Roy. The trailer of the movie was unveiled yesterday and since then fans have been pouring love on the quirky dialogues and performances.

Rajkummar Rao is playing the character of Raghu Mehta, who happens to be a struggling Gujarati businessman. The trailer is 2 minutes and 35 seconds long. Rajkummar’s dream of becoming a businessman takes him to China where he meets a man who sells Chinese Viagra. Boman Irani, who is a sexologist here in India tie-up with Rajkummar to sell Chinese Viagra in India.

Check out the trailer below:

Also, the poster was released by the makers few days ago, featuring the star cast on it and a tag line ‘India Ka Jugaad’.

Made In China will be released on Diwali this year.

Incase the liked the trailer and poster of Made In China or not, rate them below.

