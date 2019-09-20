Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Disha Vakani Making Her Comeback As Dayaben? This Post Suggests So!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most watched and loved shows today. Apart from this, it is also one of the most longest running shows on television. Dayaben & Jethalal’s character is the adored by one and all.

But post Disha Vakani’s exit, who played Dayaben in the show, all the fans out there got disappointed with the makers.

For the unversed, Disha got married to Mayur Pandya in 2015 and later, she took a maternity break and never came back to the show. Several reports since then have been doing the round whether she is making a comeback to the show or no. A lot of reports said that actors such as Ami Trivedi or Vibhoutee Sharma may step into her shoes and some said makers were upset with her unprofessionalism, but nothing official has been out.

Now, it looks like she might make a comeback to the show as Dayaben. A throwback picture of Disha as Dayaben from the sets has been posted on an Instagram handle and it is said to be her Disha’s official account. Check out the picture here:

Well, we really miss her as Dayaben! We hope she returns back ASAP!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!