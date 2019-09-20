Alia Bhatt’s Lunch Date With Birthday Boy Mahesh Bhatt Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today!

Alia Bhatt, who is recently very busy with her back to back work commitments, never forgets to spend some quality time with her family. She recently took a quick break and went to Kenya to spend some time with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Alia even posted a vlog of her trip and showed how she spent her time with nature in Africa. Even today as her daddy Mahesh Bhatt is celebrating his birthday, she took some time off to go out on a lunch with him.

Alia took to Instagram and posted a cute story of Mahesh Bhatt at their lunch table. The picture also featured a specialised Bhatt Saab menu that was specially curated for his birthday. Mahesh Bhatt looked exceptionally excited to be at the table as he gave a look towards the camera while Alia took the picture. Take a look:

Earlier in the morning, Alia posted a cute throwback photo of her and daddy Mahesh to wish him a very happy birthday. She wrote, ” Hey pops. It’s been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you’re a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest.. also you’re very funny.. did I tell you I think you’re super talented too? Happy Birthday Daddy .. You amaze me every single day! There is no one like you and I repeat no one. I love you.”

On the professional front, the two are currently shooting for Sadak 2. The duo is collaborating for the first time and are quite excited about the film. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Apart from that, Alia has her kitty full with projects like Takht, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

