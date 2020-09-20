Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is known for her straightforward attitude. She doesn’t think before speaking something she thinks is right. Recently, the reality show star took to social media and bashed Kangana Ranaut and Arnab Goswami openly. She said Kangana doesn’t know F about feminism. Read the article to know the full story.

Yesterday, Arshi Khan has uploaded a video on Instagram for her 1 million followers and slammed the queen actress for passing mean comments on everyone from the entertainment industry.

Arshi Khan captioned the video, “Kangana Ranaut! I supported you before but not anymore! You accuse Bollywood Kangana Ranaut! I supported you before but not anymore! You accuse bollywood mafia of killing Sushant by calling him a flop actor but you do the exact thing to good actresses when you can’t handle their views.”

Arshi added, “You want all of India to agree with you and think like you while you can’t digest another artists’ opinion. You say you taught India feminism. The fact is you don’t give a f**k about feminism! Shame on you! #kanganaranaut #feminism #sushantsinghrajput #sushantsingh #bollywood #haters #biggboss (sic).” Have a look at the video here.

Arshi Khan didn’t even stopped here and went on slamming Arnab Goswami as well. She upoloaded another edited video from his debate on Republic and wrote in caption, “I want justice and peace for Sushant and his family. Jisne bhi ye murder kiya he, un sabko jail hona chahiye BUT proof ke bina kisi ko druggie, murderer ya underworld nahi bol sakte. It is bullying. Me 2 mahine se boht saare debates me Sushant aur Kangana ke support me boli hu, industry aur nepotism ke against boli hu but ab mujhe lagta he ke ye political ho chuka he, ke log kisi ko bhi blame kar rahe he. Aur main ye maanti hu be responsible, be true – that’s it. Most important – prove it.” Have a look at the video here.

