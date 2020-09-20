Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

The Madhurima Tuli and Sharad Malhotra-starrer short film Pasta will release digitally on September 25. Directed by Vibhuti Narayan, the film is a romantic drama that mirrors the state of urban marriages in India.

“‘Pasta’ is about how a small misunderstanding can ruin a healthy relationship. I was really kicked about the project and about being cast with Sharad, as I really admire him as an actor. Our director Vibhuti and the entire team was an absolute pleasure to work with,” said Madhurima, former “Bigg Boss 13” contestant, about the film, to be released on Ullu app.

It will be exciting to see this new pairing together in a romantic drama.

Meanwhile, Sharad Malhotra is currently winning hearts as Veer in Naagin 5. This is the first time he is playing a negative role.

Must Read: The Babysitter: Killer Queen To Love, Guaranteed: New Netflix Movies Worth Watching!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube