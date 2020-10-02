The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda MOCKS Arnab Goswami But Netizens Slam The Writing

Recently, we saw Kapil Sharma dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu and his fun banter with Krushna Abhishek’s Sapna about Archana Puran Singh was unmissable. Now, they are back with yet again and this time mocking Arnab Goswami and his famous dialect ‘Mujhe Drug Do’.

Arnab is a renowned journalist and while debating on his prime time slot in the evening regarding late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he ended giving this bizarre performance which went viral in no time.

Well, in a time where social media is so easily accessible, the ‘Mujhe Drug Do’ dialect went viral in absolutely no time. Now, Manoj Bajpayee and director Anubhav Sinha are gracing The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kiku Sharda is dressed as Arnab Goswami and Kapil Sharma is dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu and their fun banter will leave you laughing your guts out to it. Take a look at the video here:

That’s a really good start to the morning, we must say!

As soon as the promo went viral, Sushant Singh Rajput supporters started trolling the director and the show makers. One user tweeted, “Senseless comedy ..it’s called shoe licking of @BeingSalmanKhan and to impress him they just goes to below the belt..@KapilSharmaK9 @Republic_Bharat Is the only channel who exposed bollywood nexus.. kudos to Arnab and his team of keeping the high moral..Bheed mein sbsey alag.”

Another twitter user wrote, “Bhaktons, it’s time for you to boycott Kapil Sharma ka show…Bhakt biradri ke logon ka mazak udaya gaya hai iss show me. “Mujhe Jug do”..”

Here are some of the reactions from the post:

Senseless comedy ..it’s called shoe licking of @BeingSalmanKhan and to impress him they just goes to below the belt..@KapilSharmaK9 @Republic_Bharat Is the only channel who exposed bollywood nexus.. kudos to Arnab and his team of keeping the high moral..Bheed mein sbsey alag. — Rohit🇮🇳 (@Rohitvansh) October 1, 2020

Bhaktons, it’s time for you to boycott Kapil Sharma ka show… 😂

Bhakt biradri ke logon ka mazak udaya gaya hai iss show me.

“Mujhe Jug do”.. 😂😂 — Prakhar Srivastava (@ItsPrakhar07) October 1, 2020

Sir, apse bada matlabi to dekha nahi. Jaha matlab waha palti marte ho aap. Rid ki haddi suna hai kabhi… khair nahi suna hoga q ki wo to apke pass hai hi nahi phir bhi kabhi kabhi kisi ke liye acha sochoge kisi fayde ke bina to bhala hoga baki Karma to aapko pata hi hoga!!! — Nn (@Nnnnnnnnnnn1986) October 1, 2020

Are you going to watch The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend? Tell us in the comment section below.

