The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Siddhu's Special Message For Archana Puran Singh Will Make You ROFL

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining reality shows on Indian television. If you’re having a bad day just watch a repeat telecast too of the same and it’ll bring a big smile to your face. And there’s good news for all the Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh fans.

When the show started Navjot was a permanent guest on the show and his Shayari’s and laughter filled the room with so much positive energy and vibe.

Back in 2019, Navjot Singh Sidhu passed some comments on Pulwama Attack which triggered a controversy and hence the channel decided to replace him with Archana Puran Singh. Time and again, we have seen the cast of the Kapil Sharma Show taking a dig at the same and making fun of it.

Well, Kapil is back with his Sidhu avatar and recently send a message to Archana. The comedian shared the video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Sidhu ji’s message to Archana ji 🙈🤐m sorry @archanapuransingh ji but @bharat_shutterlust sir @vankush_arora @krushna30 n @manikaransingh14 forced me to do this 🤪😂🤣 #behindthescenes #bts #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #comedyvideos #fun #laughter 🥳🥳🥳”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Isn’t that fun? Haha!

Meanwhile recently, the cast of Mahabharat graced the show with their presence. Sony TV shared a glimpse of the episode on their official Instagram page and captioned it, “Jis aetihaasik show ka karte the sabhi intezaar, uss show yaani Mahabharat ke kirdaar aa rahein hai iss baar, banke humare special guests #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sunday raat 9:30 baje. @kapilsharma @kikusharda @krushna30 @bharti.laughterqueen @sumonachakravarti @banijayasia @archanapuransingh @nitishbharadwaj.krishna @imgajji @impuneetissar #FirozKhan @gufi.paintal @renurchopra @arjunferoz”

Share your thoughts on Kapil Sharma’s avatar of Navjot Singh Sidhu in the comments section below and if you would love to see him back on the show at least once.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss: From 2.5 Crores Per Episode To 200 Crores For One Season – Salman Khan’s Salary Graph Over The Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube