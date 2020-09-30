Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Says “I Am A Pledged Organ Donor”

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has done lots to create awareness and draw people’s attention to living a better life. From being vocal about Hepatitis B to championing drives to eradicate polio, he has done it all. Now, he has revealed to all that he is an organ donor too.

Big B shared a picture from the sets of his quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on social media. In the picture shared, the actor who has been hosting the show for years now, can be seen sporting a green ribbon pinned on his suit.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!”

T 3675 – I am a pledged ORGAN DONOR .. I wear the green ribbon of its sanctity !!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIxUJzkGU6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 29, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan shared the same picture on Instagram and captioned it, “The distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon .. I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR ! .. bearing the giving of life to another!” he wrote.

The veteran actor, who recently battled COVID-19 and is now back to shooting the reality show, also shared a picture where he is seen wearing a face mask on his way to work. The actor shared the image to both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. He captioned it, “चले हम भैया , काम पे , पहने Pangolin mask , पंद्रह घंटे , काम है करना , यही है अपना task !!”

T 3676 –

चले हम भैया , काम पे ,

पहने Pangolin mask ,

पंद्रह घंटे , काम है करना ,

यही है अपना task !! 🙏🙏🙏👊✊ pic.twitter.com/ER025PPujl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 30, 2020

When roughly translated, the post reads, “I’m off to work now guys, wearing my Pangolin mask, have to work for fifteen hours, and this is my task.” This slight dash of poetry makes the post cuter.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan currently has two Bollywood movies in his kitty. These upcoming projects include Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund.

