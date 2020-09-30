Payal Ghosh Shares Deleted Posts From 2018 Hinting On Anurag Kashyap Asking Her For S*xual Favours To Get Work

All eyes are on Bollywood Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap these days after actress Payal Ghosh accused him of s*xual misconduct. Bollywood industry is going through a tough time now. Already so much is happening after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and now this new case has begun. Many actors have come out in support of the filmmaker, including his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin.

The recent update, in this case, was that Mumbai Police has summoned the filmmaker. For the unversed Payal Ghosh has filed an FIR against the filmmaker. But now the actress has shared some deleted posts which are creating quite a buzz. Continue reading for more details.

Payal Ghosh took to Twitter to share screenshots of her deleted posts from 2018. In the tweet, she mentioned about her encounter with a “famous director” who had told Ghosh that being “physically friendly” was the criteria to get work.

She tweeted saying, “My few posts during #metoo movement which has been deleted by my manager and family, I will make sure to rename #metooindia to something else because #metooindia is fake and slave to influential people.”

Check out the post below:

My few posts during #metoo movement which was been deleted by my manager and family ., I will make sure to rename #metooindia to something else because #metooindia is fake and slave to influential people. pic.twitter.com/tZgCXls9Yd — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 29, 2020

Talking about being forced to delete her #MeToo posts, Payal Ghosh actress has also shared a screenshot of messages exchanged between her kin and manager. She further wrote, “My manager’s message to my family because he was scared of Bollywood’s dalle.”

Check out the post below:

My mangerger’s message to my family because he was scared of Bollywood’s dalle 😂 pic.twitter.com/KkKtZBqVZs — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has been asked by the Mumbai police to appear at Versova Police station on October 1 at 11 am in connection with the alleged s*xual assault complaint.

On Tuesday, Payal Ghosh met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari to seek action against him. Payal has demanded for Anurag to get arrested. The actress’ Advocate Nitin Satpute gave this update through his Twitter handle. He had tweeted, “Payal Ghosh Along with Her Lawyer Adv Nitin Satpute &Asso will visit Hon. Governor @BSKoshyari at 12.30 pm on 29/9/2020 at Rajbhavan. Will Give Letter for Y Security to Payal Ghosh and Adv Nitin Satpute as their life is Under Threat.”

