Hathras Rape Case: Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Kangana Ranaut, Media & PM Narendra Modi

Hathras rape case has recently shaken the whole country. A 19 years old Dalit girl was gang-raped by four upper cast men on 14th September in Hathras, UP. As per the reports, she was tortured with her tongue cut and spine broken. On 30th September, Rakhi Sawant has taken to social media and slammed celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Indian media and Indian politicians including PM Narendra Modi for not openly speaking up on the issue. Read the article to know more.

Rakhi has uploaded a video on her Instagram where she is seen asking Kangana Ranaut and other celebrities to take a stand for Manisha Valmiki. She said, “Celebrity ke liye toh har koi awaz uthata hai.”

Rakhi Sawant further named four upper cast men who are accused of raping Manisha. She further addressed PM Narendra Modi about the matter. The actress asked, “Modi Ji aapne kaha hai beti bachao beti padhao. Sirf aap celebritries ko hi nyaye dilate hai kya? Ek celebrity ne aatm hatya kr liya, kya aap sirf unhi ko nyaye dilate hai? Desh ki gareeb beti ko nyaye nhi dilate?”

Rakhi Sawant further lashed out on Kangana Ranaut and other politicians saying, “Aap is beti ko support nhi karenge kyuki choti jaati ki hai?” Rage was seen on her face when she asked, “Media kyu khamosh hai?” The actress demanded capital punishment for the four accused rapists. Tagging the big politicians and media channels, she captioned her post, “We want justice @aajtak @narendramodi @mayawati__ @samajwadipartyofficial @indiatvnews @bollywoodflash01 @beingsalmankhan @ramdasathawale @ramdasathavale @bjp4delhi”

Have a look at Rakhi’s post here.

As soon as Rakhi Sawant uploaded the video, it went viral on social media. One user commented, “Waah rakhi aaj paheli bar tumhe dil se thank u bolne ko man kar raha he… dil jit liyaa.. #justice for #manishavalmiki.” Another comment reads,

“Rakhi is the only popular personality making sense these days.” The third comment reads, “We want justice for Manisha.”

What’s your opinion on Rakhi Sawant addressing PM Narendra Modi and actress Kangana Ranaut in the video? Do share your opinion in the comments section and stay tuned to koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Summoned By Mumbai Police Over Payal Ghosh’s S*xual Misconduct Allegations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube